Royal Canadian Navy divers perform mine countermeasure operations as part of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 in the vicinity of Juneau, Alaska, March 8, 2022. Arctic Edge is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (Cpl Hugo Montpetit, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 18:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834277
|VIRIN:
|220310-O-DO113-1001-C
|Filename:
|DOD_108853636
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Canadian divers under water for MCM training, by CPL Hugo Montpetit, identified by DVIDS
