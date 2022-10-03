Chief Aaron Schwartz

Chief Petty Officer Aaron Schwartz, a machinery technician stationed at Sector Jacksonville, Florida, explains his 2019 deployment in support of a parental leave position at Station Crisfield, Maryland, March 10, 2022. In 2021 the Coast Guard activated almost 50% of its Reserve Force in support of hurricane response efforts, COVID-19, Operation Allies Welcome, Southwest Border Operations and Department of Defense missions. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno, Petty Officer 2nd Class John Michelli, and Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 16:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834272
|VIRIN:
|210310-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108853617
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
