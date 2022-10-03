Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Aaron Schwartz

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Chief Petty Officer Aaron Schwartz, a machinery technician stationed at Sector Jacksonville, Florida, explains his 2019 deployment in support of a parental leave position at Station Crisfield, Maryland, March 10, 2022. In 2021 the Coast Guard activated almost 50% of its Reserve Force in support of hurricane response efforts, COVID-19, Operation Allies Welcome, Southwest Border Operations and Department of Defense missions. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno, Petty Officer 2nd Class John Michelli, and Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022
    Location: MD, US

