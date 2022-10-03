Chief Aaron Schwartz

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Petty Officer Aaron Schwartz, a machinery technician stationed at Sector Jacksonville, Florida, explains his 2019 deployment in support of a parental leave position at Station Crisfield, Maryland, March 10, 2022. In 2021 the Coast Guard activated almost 50% of its Reserve Force in support of hurricane response efforts, COVID-19, Operation Allies Welcome, Southwest Border Operations and Department of Defense missions. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno, Petty Officer 2nd Class John Michelli, and Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)