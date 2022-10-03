97 CES Fire Department explains 911 importance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Christopher Sleeper, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire prevention chief, remind Airmen and their families to remain calm and call 911 during emergencies. When calling 9-1-1. Keep these few things in mind. Check out this video to learn the tips to keep yourself prepared while calling 911. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)