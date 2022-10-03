Christopher Sleeper, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire prevention chief, remind Airmen and their families to remain calm and call 911 during emergencies. When calling 9-1-1. Keep these few things in mind. Check out this video to learn the tips to keep yourself prepared while calling 911. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 16:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834270
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-YW496-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108853611
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 CES Fire Department explains 911 importance, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT