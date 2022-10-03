Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    97 CES Fire Department explains 911 importance

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Christopher Sleeper, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire prevention chief, remind Airmen and their families to remain calm and call 911 during emergencies. When calling 9-1-1. Keep these few things in mind. Check out this video to learn the tips to keep yourself prepared while calling 911. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 16:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834270
    VIRIN: 220310-F-YW496-001
    Filename: DOD_108853611
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 CES Fire Department explains 911 importance, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    911
    civil engineer
    fire department
    air force
    altus afb
    aetc

