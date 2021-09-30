In part 09 of this series, 51st Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Joshua Wood, introduces the patch of the 51st Fighter Wing, the most forward-deployed unit to deter North Korean aggression.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 16:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|834267
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-DG902-006
|Filename:
|DOD_108853607
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patches of PACAF 09/16: 51st Fighter Wing [Osan AB], by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
