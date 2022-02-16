U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Mountain Warfare Training Exercise 2-22 at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Jan. 16 - Feb. 14, 2022. Marines with 3/3 conducted several training scenarios to increase their combat lethality and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 20:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834264
|VIRIN:
|220309-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108853546
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3/3 Marines Conduct MTX 2-22, by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT