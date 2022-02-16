Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/3 Marines Conduct MTX 2-22

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Mountain Warfare Training Exercise 2-22 at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Jan. 16 - Feb. 14, 2022. Marines with 3/3 conducted several training scenarios to increase their combat lethality and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 20:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Cold Weather Training
    Marines
    Bridgeport
    Training
    3d Marines
    Fight Now

