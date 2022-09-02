Biofilm Video

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 10, 2022) – NAVFAC explains resolutions for biofilm in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam residents homes. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)
