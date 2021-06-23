Welcome to Fighter County! Our mission is to train the world's greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 15:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834261
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-LV886-910
|Filename:
|DOD_108853494
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Air Force Base Mission Video 2022, by SrA Caitlin Diaz-Gorsi and SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT