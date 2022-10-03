Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Briefs Media on Manda Bay Attack Investigations

    03.10.2022

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby facilitates an on-camera press briefing on the results of U.S. Africa Command’s Army Regulation 15-6 investigation and the secretary of defense-directed independent review of events from the Jan. 5, 2020, Al-Shabaab attack at the Cooperative Security Location in Manda Bay, Kenya.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 15:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 834257
    Filename: DOD_108853453
    Length: 00:40:52
    Location: US

    This work, Pentagon Briefs Media on Manda Bay Attack Investigations , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

