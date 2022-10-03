Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby facilitates an on-camera press briefing on the results of U.S. Africa Command’s Army Regulation 15-6 investigation and the secretary of defense-directed independent review of events from the Jan. 5, 2020, Al-Shabaab attack at the Cooperative Security Location in Manda Bay, Kenya.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 15:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|834257
|Filename:
|DOD_108853453
|Length:
|00:40:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Briefs Media on Manda Bay Attack Investigations , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT