As a kid, David Allen Stone of Robinson, Illinois always wanted to be in the military and serve his country. Enlisting in a post-9/11 era, Stone knew he would be deployed overseas. However, he never envisioned the internal struggles he would endure during his military service.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 14:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834240
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-FI215-025
|Filename:
|DOD_108853233
|Length:
|00:06:58
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bury These Burdens, The Quest to Zero, by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT