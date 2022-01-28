Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Dyess Strike Challenge

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Black Cross Airmen from the 9th and 28th Aircraft Maintenance Unit's compete during the 2022 Dyess Strike Challenge.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834239
    VIRIN: 220128-F-TK640-001
    Filename: DOD_108853228
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Dyess Strike Challenge, by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JDAM
    7th Bomb Wing
    Bomb Load
    9th AMU
    Dyess Strike Challenge
    28th AMU

