Behind the scenes look at Hunter Army Airfield heating and cooling plant

On this episode of Behind the Scenes, Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Reichard, Hunter Army Airfield garrison senior enlisted leader, takes us to the central heating and cooling plant on HAAF.



This facility not only saves the government money but has several redundancies unlike typical air conditioning units, which ensure our Soldiers and civilians are never left without air conditioning.