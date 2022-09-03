On this episode of Behind the Scenes, Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Reichard, Hunter Army Airfield garrison senior enlisted leader, takes us to the central heating and cooling plant on HAAF.
This facility not only saves the government money but has several redundancies unlike typical air conditioning units, which ensure our Soldiers and civilians are never left without air conditioning.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 12:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834225
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-DM187-592
|Filename:
|DOD_108853146
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Behind the scenes look at Hunter Army Airfield heating and cooling plant, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
