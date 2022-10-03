SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Operational Imperatives, CSAF and CSO Fireside Chat, Spark Tank Winner

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week’s look Around the Air Force looks at comments from Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall on his operational imperatives, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General C.Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief of Space Operations General John Raymond have a Fireside Chat at the Air Force Association's Warfare Symposium, and Project Arcwater wins the 2022 Spark Tank competition.