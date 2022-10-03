SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Operational Imperatives, CSAF and CSO Fireside Chat, Spark Tank Winner

This week’s look Around the Air Force looks at comments from Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall on his operational imperatives, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General C.Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief of Space Operations General John Raymond have a Fireside Chat at the Air Force Association's Warfare Symposium, and Project Arcwater wins the 2022 Spark Tank competition.
Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 12:32
