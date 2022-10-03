Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Operational Imperatives, CSAF and CSO Fireside Chat, Spark Tank Winner

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Daly 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force looks at comments from Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall on his operational imperatives, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General C.Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief of Space Operations General John Raymond have a Fireside Chat at the Air Force Association's Warfare Symposium, and Project Arcwater wins the 2022 Spark Tank competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Operational Imperatives, CSAF and CSO Fireside Chat, Spark Tank Winner, by SrA Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

