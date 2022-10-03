Senate Committee Holds Hearing on INDOPACOM Posture, Part 1

The Senate Armed Services Committee holds a hearing on the posture of the U. S. Indo-Pacific Command and U. S. Forces Korea. Witnesses include: Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of the United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea.
