OKLAHOMA CITY – Air Force 1st Lt. Torri Easley, a registered nurse working at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Feb. 23, 2022. The U.S. Air Force medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834214
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108853071
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Torri Easley B-roll at INTEGRIS, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
