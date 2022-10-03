Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall RAPCON supports local wildfire missions

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Tyler Hamzik discusses Tyndall Air Force Base's role in supporting wildfire containment efforts in Panama City, Florida.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 10:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834203
    VIRIN: 220310-F-PU449-073
    Filename: DOD_108852794
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall RAPCON supports local wildfire missions, by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Air Traffic Control
    Wild fire
    MED EVAC
    Natural disaster
    RAPCON

