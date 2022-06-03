Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman of the Year Spotlight

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Tuller 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jessica Cruz, a aircraft transportation specialist, at the 109th Airlift Wing, talks about winning Airman of the Year for New York State, March 6, 2022, Scotia, NY. Cruz also speaks about what motivates her when times get tough.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 10:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834195
    VIRIN: 220306-F-GV629-245
    Filename: DOD_108852559
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman of the Year Spotlight, by A1C Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    109th Airlift Wing
    Aerial Port
    Port Dogs
    Deployment
    Airman of the Year

