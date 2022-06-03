Staff Sgt. Jessica Cruz, a aircraft transportation specialist, at the 109th Airlift Wing, talks about winning Airman of the Year for New York State, March 6, 2022, Scotia, NY. Cruz also speaks about what motivates her when times get tough.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 10:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834195
|VIRIN:
|220306-F-GV629-245
|Filename:
|DOD_108852559
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SCOTIA, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airman of the Year Spotlight, by A1C Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT