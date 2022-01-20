Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    552 ACW Office Discrimination Reporting System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Curtis Balko, Master Sgt. Patrick Doll, Airman 1st Class Ethan Rodriquez and Senior Airman Natalie Rubenak

    436th Training Squadron Instructional Production Flight

    A short introductory video to using the Office Discrimination Reporting System (ODS), an online tool spearheaded by members of the 552 ACW that aims to provide all airmen with an easy, reliable tool to report discrimination within the workplace to the appropriate members in their chain of command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834193
    VIRIN: 220120-F-F3308-1001
    PIN: 211023
    Filename: DOD_108852527
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 552 ACW Office Discrimination Reporting System, by A1C Curtis Balko, MSgt Patrick Doll, A1C Ethan Rodriquez and SrA Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tinker AFB
    USAF
    552 ACW
    ODS
    Reporting Tool

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT