A short introductory video to using the Office Discrimination Reporting System (ODS), an online tool spearheaded by members of the 552 ACW that aims to provide all airmen with an easy, reliable tool to report discrimination within the workplace to the appropriate members in their chain of command.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834193
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-F3308-1001
|PIN:
|211023
|Filename:
|DOD_108852527
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 552 ACW Office Discrimination Reporting System, by A1C Curtis Balko, MSgt Patrick Doll, A1C Ethan Rodriquez and SrA Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT