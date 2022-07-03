Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, fly a routine and planned integration mission with NATO Allies and partners, in a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force Europe March 7, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)