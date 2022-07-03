U.S. Airmen assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, fly a routine and planned integration mission with NATO Allies and partners, in a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force Europe March 7, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 09:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834192
|VIRIN:
|220307-F-IZ285-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_108852509
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2, by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT