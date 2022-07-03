Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.07.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, fly a routine and planned integration mission with NATO Allies and partners, in a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force Europe March 7, 2022. The U.S. is the only Allied nation that maintains strategic bomber capabilities and exercises their global reach on behalf of Allies and partners around the globe--anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834192
    VIRIN: 220307-F-IZ285-3000
    Filename: DOD_108852509
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force - Europe 22-2, by TSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    F-35
    B-52 Stratofortress
    WeAreNATO
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    AFGlobalStrike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT