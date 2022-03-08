UK and Lithuanian troops conduct anti-tank live-fire training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



About 40 soldiers from the British Army took part in Exercise Hunter 22 in Lithuania, using state-of-the-art Javelin and NLAW anti-tank weapons systems alongside their Lithuanian allies. This was a pre-planned bilateral exercise focusing on shared anti-tank capabilities.



The soldiers from Black Horse Troop, the UK contribution to the US-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Poland, is formed from B Squadron The Royal Dragoon Guards.



Black Horse Troop are equipped with Jackal and Coyote vehicles as well as NLAW and Javelin anti-tank weapons. These two anti-tank systems have been employed by the British Army for a number of years and are a significant force multiplier for lightly armoured troops.



Footage includes shots of UK troops operating the Javelin and NLAW weapons systems alongside the Lithuanian Army and an interview with Commander of Black Horse Troop Major Will Roome, Royal Dragoon Guards, British Army.



COMMANDER OF BLACK HORSE TROOP MAJOR WILL ROOME, ROYAL DRAGOON GUARDS, BRITISH ARMY

“So we are here now, the Black Horse Troop were deployed to Lithuania to take part in Hunter 22, a bilateral exercise with the Lithuanian armed forces folks going on anti-tank capabilities.”

COMMANDER OF BLACK HORSE TROOP MAJOR WILL ROOME, ROYAL DRAGOON GUARDS, BRITISH ARMY

“As a reconnaissance squadron, two of the main anti-tank capabilities that we have are NLAW, which is relatively short-range, kind of three to 400 metres ideally anti-tank capability carried on pretty much every vehicle. And there's a more deliberate, kind of slightly longer-range anti-tank capability, we have the Javelin missile out to two, two and a half kilometres that allows us to deliver that slightly longer-range anti-tank capability.”

COMMANDER OF BLACK HORSE TROOP MAJOR WILL ROOME, ROYAL DRAGOON GUARDS, BRITISH ARMY

“We would never go to conduct any sort of conflict on our own and the strength of NATO is the Alliance and the different nations within it and the ability to come here, train alongside our Lithuanian partners and then conduct joint exercises is kind of real proof of that. And the soldiers get a lot out of it as well, kind of meeting soldiers from other nations and learning about how they do things and learning and improving both nations as a result of it.”

COMMANDER OF BLACK HORSE TROOP MAJOR WILL ROOME, ROYAL DRAGOON GUARDS, BRITISH ARMY

“So yeah, absolutely. It is absolutely business as usual for us. We are continuing to conduct our mission to demonstrate our readiness to ensure that we're interoperable with our NATO Allies and our other partners and to make sure that we're ready for whatever comes.”