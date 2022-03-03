U.S. Marines from 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment honor Lance Cpl. Cody Childers, who was killed in action August 20, 2010, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, March 3, 2021. Childers exemplified what it means to be a 2/6 "Spartan." The 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines' command deck conference room was dedicated in his honor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 10:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834184
|VIRIN:
|220309-M-HV456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108852303
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment honors Lance Cpl. Cody Childers, by LCpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT