    2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment honors Lance Cpl. Cody Childers

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines from 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment honor Lance Cpl. Cody Childers, who was killed in action August 20, 2010, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, March 3, 2021. Childers exemplified what it means to be a 2/6 "Spartan." The 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines' command deck conference room was dedicated in his honor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 10:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834184
    VIRIN: 220309-M-HV456-1001
    Filename: DOD_108852303
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

