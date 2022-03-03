2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment honors Lance Cpl. Cody Childers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834184" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines from 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment honor Lance Cpl. Cody Childers, who was killed in action August 20, 2010, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, March 3, 2021. Childers exemplified what it means to be a 2/6 "Spartan." The 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines' command deck conference room was dedicated in his honor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)