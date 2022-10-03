2ID/RUCD assists South Korea in the fight against the wildfire

Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division support South Korean firefighters in battling wildfires near Uljin, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. The brigade is using CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters configured with a Bambi Bucket to drop water onto the fires to assist the Republic of Korea in stopping the spread of the blaze.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 07:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834181
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-TR140-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108852234
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
