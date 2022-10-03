Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2ID/RUCD assists South Korea in the fight against the wildfire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division support South Korean firefighters in battling wildfires near Uljin, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. The brigade is using CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters configured with a Bambi Bucket to drop water onto the fires to assist the Republic of Korea in stopping the spread of the blaze.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 07:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834181
    VIRIN: 220310-A-TR140-001
    Filename: DOD_108852234
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID/RUCD assists South Korea in the fight against the wildfire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wildfire
    bambi bucket

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT