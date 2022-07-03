UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopter crews from the Florida National Guard support the wildfire suppression efforts in Bay County, FL March 7, 2022. The Florida National Guard is working closely with state and local partners to contain the Chipola Complex fires across multiple counties in the Florida panhandle.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 07:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834180
|VIRIN:
|220307-F-ZH301-637
|Filename:
|DOD_108852226
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Florida National Guard Attacks WildFires, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
