Florida National Guard Attacks WildFires

UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopter crews from the Florida National Guard support the wildfire suppression efforts in Bay County, FL March 7, 2022. The Florida National Guard is working closely with state and local partners to contain the Chipola Complex fires across multiple counties in the Florida panhandle.