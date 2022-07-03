Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard Attacks WildFires

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopter crews from the Florida National Guard support the wildfire suppression efforts in Bay County, FL March 7, 2022. The Florida National Guard is working closely with state and local partners to contain the Chipola Complex fires across multiple counties in the Florida panhandle.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 07:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834180
    VIRIN: 220307-F-ZH301-637
    Filename: DOD_108852226
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Florida National Guard Attacks WildFires, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire
    Panama City
    Florida
    Swamp Fire
    Chipola

