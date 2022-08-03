Soldiers from U.S. Army’s V Corps, Fort Knox, Kentucky, arrive at Nuremberg Airport, Nuremberg, Germany, March 8, 2022. The V Corps main headquarters will complement the forward headquarters located in Poland. This will provide a more robust presence in Europe and enable the Corps to synchronize current contingency operations, support the ongoing mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and coordinate multinational exercises across the continent.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 05:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834172
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-EK541-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108852049
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|NUREMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, V Corps arrives in Nuremberg, by PFC Destinee Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
