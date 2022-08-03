Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps arrives in Nuremberg

    NUREMBERG, GERMANY

    03.08.2022

    Video by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez 

    7th Army Training Command

    Soldiers from U.S. Army’s V Corps, Fort Knox, Kentucky, arrive at Nuremberg Airport, Nuremberg, Germany, March 8, 2022. The V Corps main headquarters will complement the forward headquarters located in Poland. This will provide a more robust presence in Europe and enable the Corps to synchronize current contingency operations, support the ongoing mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and coordinate multinational exercises across the continent.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 05:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834172
    VIRIN: 220308-A-EK541-001
    Filename: DOD_108852049
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: NUREMBERG, DE

