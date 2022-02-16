Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Sunset Drive's radio host

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    Senior Airman Marcus Taylor, American Forces Network-Tokyo broadcast producer, talks about what to expect on the "Sunset Drive" radio show, February 16, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Taylor discussed topics the radio show covers, such as, new video games and their reviews.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 01:31
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

