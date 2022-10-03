III Marine Expeditionary Force CERTEX

Units of III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in their certification exercise during February 2022 in Okinawa, Japan. The certification exercise is important because it provides a recommendation to the commanding general of III MEF that shows that the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is ready to act on any orders they are given. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 01:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834152
|VIRIN:
|220308-M-UA901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108851754
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
