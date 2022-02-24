Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sterilized copy of 2nd SFAB Senegal partnership

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    02.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sterilized copy of a package about the partnership between the 2nd SFAB and the Senegalese military.

    MAJ Ibrahima Biram Cisse, Head of central supply and storage

    CAPT Ellen Johnson, 2nd SFAB

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 01:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834151
    VIRIN: 220224-A-IP596-1004
    Filename: DOD_108851726
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: DAKAR, SN 

    This work, Sterilized copy of 2nd SFAB Senegal partnership, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS

    Africa
    SFAB

