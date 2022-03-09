COVID-19 At-Home Kits Distribution in Hawaii

Maj. Aaron Matthews, officer in charge, COVID-19 Specimen Collection and At-Home Kits Distribution effort, Tripler Army Medical Center, hands out At-Home Kits during the first day of distribution at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii, March 9, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 19:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|834132
|VIRIN:
|220309-D-VN697-741
|Filename:
|DOD_108851528
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
