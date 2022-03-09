Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 At-Home Kits Distribution in Hawaii

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Maj. Aaron Matthews, officer in charge, COVID-19 Specimen Collection and At-Home Kits Distribution effort, Tripler Army Medical Center, hands out At-Home Kits during the first day of distribution at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii, March 9, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 19:45
    Category: PSA
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 At-Home Kits Distribution in Hawaii, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Fort Shafter Flats
    COVID-19 At-Home Kits

