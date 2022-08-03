U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing prepare to deploy along with four KC-135 Stratotankers to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 8, 2022. This deployment was conducted in full coordination with host nations and NATO military authorities, and is intended to increase readiness and enhance NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 19:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834131
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-MO337-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108851517
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild Refueling Wing Deploys Airmen and KC-135's to Germany, by Amn Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
