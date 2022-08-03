Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Refueling Wing Deploys Airmen and KC-135's to Germany

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Airman Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing prepare to deploy along with four KC-135 Stratotankers to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 8, 2022. This deployment was conducted in full coordination with host nations and NATO military authorities, and is intended to increase readiness and enhance NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834131
    VIRIN: 220308-F-MO337-1001
    Filename: DOD_108851517
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    This work, Fairchild Refueling Wing Deploys Airmen and KC-135's to Germany, by Amn Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    Fairchild AFB
    KC-135
    18th Air Force
    AMC

