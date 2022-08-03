Fairchild Refueling Wing Deploys Airmen and KC-135's to Germany

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834131" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing prepare to deploy along with four KC-135 Stratotankers to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 8, 2022. This deployment was conducted in full coordination with host nations and NATO military authorities, and is intended to increase readiness and enhance NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)