    Canadian forces prep MRR for AE22

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Canadian Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Artillery Regiment, prepare a medium range radar (MRR) assembly during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Mar. 8, 2022. Arctic Edge is the largest joint exercise in Alaska, with approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel training alongside members of the Canadian Armed Forces. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834123
    VIRIN: 220308-F-LN908-9001
    Filename: DOD_108851352
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    This work, Canadian forces prep MRR for AE22, by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORTHCOM
    ALCOM
    HomelandDefense
    CanadianArmy
    AE22
    ArcticSecurity

