Canadian Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Artillery Regiment, prepare a medium range radar (MRR) assembly during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Mar. 8, 2022. Arctic Edge is the largest joint exercise in Alaska, with approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel training alongside members of the Canadian Armed Forces. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834123
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-LN908-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108851352
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Canadian forces prep MRR for AE22, by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT