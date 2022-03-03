Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers competed to earn the title of "Best Warrior" at the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Schofield Barracks and Bellows Air Force Station, March 4-6, 2022.

    BWC consisted of various events over the course of three days.

    Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT)
    Land navigation
    Obstacle course
    Individual weapons qualification (IWQ)
    Road march
    Written test
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks
    Appearance board

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834121
    VIRIN: 220309-Z-UF566-1001
    Filename: DOD_108851340
    Length: 00:16:31
    Location: HI, US

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    117th MPAD
    Best Warrior Competition
    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Hawaii
    HIARNG
    117 MPAD
    103rd Troop Command
    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
    USINDOPACOM
    Best Warrior Competition 2022
    Hawaii Best Warrior Competition 2022

