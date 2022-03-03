Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers competed to earn the title of "Best Warrior" at the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Schofield Barracks and Bellows Air Force Station, March 4-6, 2022.



BWC consisted of various events over the course of three days.



Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT)

Land navigation

Obstacle course

Individual weapons qualification (IWQ)

Road march

Written test

Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks

Appearance board