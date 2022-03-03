Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers competed to earn the title of "Best Warrior" at the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Schofield Barracks and Bellows Air Force Station, March 4-6, 2022.
BWC consisted of various events over the course of three days.
Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT)
Land navigation
Obstacle course
Individual weapons qualification (IWQ)
Road march
Written test
Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks
Appearance board
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834121
|VIRIN:
|220309-Z-UF566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108851340
|Length:
|00:16:31
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS
