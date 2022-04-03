Military and Family Support Center

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 4, 2022) – This video highlights services provided by the Family Assistance Center and Regional Support Center Hawaii in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam residents. U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)