    Military and Family Support Center

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 4, 2022) – This video highlights services provided by the Family Assistance Center and Regional Support Center Hawaii in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam residents. U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 17:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834103
    VIRIN: 220304-N-FD567-1001
    Filename: DOD_108851224
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military and Family Support Center, by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

