Pfc. Andrew Pase grew up in an orphanage in Russia before being adopted and moving to America. Pase, who is now in recruit training and is expected to graduate March 18, 2022, talks about his past and what his pursuit of military service means to him (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)