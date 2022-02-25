U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2d Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (2/5), 1st Marine Division, execute an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard USS Tripoli (LHA-7), and at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton,California, Feb. 22, 2022. The Marines of 2/5 participated in an embassy reinforcement exercise in order to prepare for deployment and potential complex combat situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834100
|VIRIN:
|220221-M-AH667-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108851181
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2/5 Embassy Reinforcement, by Cpl Benjamin Aulick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
