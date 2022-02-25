Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/5 Embassy Reinforcement

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Benjamin Aulick 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2d Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (2/5), 1st Marine Division, execute an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard USS Tripoli (LHA-7), and at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton,California, Feb. 22, 2022. The Marines of 2/5 participated in an embassy reinforcement exercise in order to prepare for deployment and potential complex combat situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834100
    VIRIN: 220221-M-AH667-1010
    Filename: DOD_108851181
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/5 Embassy Reinforcement, by Cpl Benjamin Aulick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    2/5
    embassy
    Marines
    reinforcement
    LHA-7

