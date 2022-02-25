2/5 Embassy Reinforcement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2d Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (2/5), 1st Marine Division, execute an embassy reinforcement exercise aboard USS Tripoli (LHA-7), and at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton,California, Feb. 22, 2022. The Marines of 2/5 participated in an embassy reinforcement exercise in order to prepare for deployment and potential complex combat situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)