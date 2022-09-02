Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    820 BDG Rappelling Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    The 820 Base Defense Group recently conducted rappelling training to practice descending to the ground in a controlled manner, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 9, 2022. The training helped simulate getting to an objective quickly where a helicopter cannot land. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834097
    VIRIN: 220209-F-FJ317-001
    Filename: DOD_108851169
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820 BDG Rappelling Training, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    Rappelling
    820 BDG
    93d AGOW
    15 AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT