820 BDG Rappelling Training

The 820 Base Defense Group recently conducted rappelling training to practice descending to the ground in a controlled manner, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 9, 2022. The training helped simulate getting to an objective quickly where a helicopter cannot land. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)
|02.09.2022
|03.09.2022 16:06
|B-Roll
|834097
|220209-F-FJ317-001
|DOD_108851169
|00:00:34
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|0
|0
