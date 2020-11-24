SMA Talks - This is My Squad

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the U.S. Army. This month, our topic is This is My Squad. This is My Squad is the initiative to build a stronger, more cohesive bond between Soldiers in their unit so that they know one another, look out for each other, and work better as a team. We also have a special guest, SGM Thomas Payne, a Medal of Honor recipient who helped rescue 70 hostages held by ISIS.