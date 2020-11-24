Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA Talks - This is My Squad

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the U.S. Army. This month, our topic is This is My Squad. This is My Squad is the initiative to build a stronger, more cohesive bond between Soldiers in their unit so that they know one another, look out for each other, and work better as a team. We also have a special guest, SGM Thomas Payne, a Medal of Honor recipient who helped rescue 70 hostages held by ISIS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 15:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 834092
    VIRIN: 201124-A-KQ181-063
    Filename: DOD_108851129
    Length: 00:13:26
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA Talks - This is My Squad, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    75th Ranger Regiment
    Thomas Payne
    Mission First
    This is my squad
    SMA Talks

