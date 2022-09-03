Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Armed Services Committee Hearing: National Security Challenges and U.S. Military Activities in the Indo-Pacific Region, Part 3

    03.09.2022

    The House Armed Services Committee hearing with Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Paul L. LaCamera, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, and United Nations Command. The hearing's purpose is to examine Department of Defense policies, programs, and activities in the Indo-Pacific region in advance of the fiscal year 2023 budget request. The hearing provides an opportunity to assess the threats to U.S. national security in the region and to evaluate the effectiveness of the department’s use of the resources provided by Congress to accomplish its objectives.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:53
    House Armed Services Committee
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

