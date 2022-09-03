House Armed Services Committee Hearing: National Security Challenges and U.S. Military Activities in the Indo-Pacific Region, Part 3

The House Armed Services Committee hearing with Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Paul L. LaCamera, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, and United Nations Command. The hearing's purpose is to examine Department of Defense policies, programs, and activities in the Indo-Pacific region in advance of the fiscal year 2023 budget request. The hearing provides an opportunity to assess the threats to U.S. national security in the region and to evaluate the effectiveness of the department’s use of the resources provided by Congress to accomplish its objectives.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 16:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:33:16
|Location:
|US
