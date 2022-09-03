House Armed Services Committee Hearing: National Security Challenges and U.S. Military Activities in the Indo-Pacific Region, Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The House Armed Services Committee hearing with Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Paul L. LaCamera, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, and United Nations Command. The hearing's purpose is to examine Department of Defense policies, programs, and activities in the Indo-Pacific region in advance of the fiscal year 2023 budget request. The hearing provides an opportunity to assess the threats to U.S. national security in the region and to evaluate the effectiveness of the department’s use of the resources provided by Congress to accomplish its objectives.