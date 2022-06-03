Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs Navy sailor off Oregon coast

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard aircrew members aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Sector Columbia River hoist a sailor needing higher medical care, and an escorting sailor, from the deck of a Navy destroyer in the early morning of Sunday, March 6, west of the Oregon coast. Coast Guard helicopter aircrews in the Pacific Northwest had increased training frequency with Navy destroyer crews in recent months and used that cooperative familiarity to enact a successful hoist. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:11
    Category: Package
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 

    Medevac
    SAR
    Navy
    Air Station Astoria
    Sector Columbia River

