Coast Guard medevacs Navy sailor off Oregon coast

Coast Guard aircrew members aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Sector Columbia River hoist a sailor needing higher medical care, and an escorting sailor, from the deck of a Navy destroyer in the early morning of Sunday, March 6, west of the Oregon coast. Coast Guard helicopter aircrews in the Pacific Northwest had increased training frequency with Navy destroyer crews in recent months and used that cooperative familiarity to enact a successful hoist. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)