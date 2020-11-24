Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMA Talks - Counseling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the U.S. Army. This month, our topic is on the importance of counseling. FM 6-22 states that developing our leaders is integral to the Army’s success and it is a leader’s responsibility to teach, counsel, coach and mentor subordinates.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 15:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 834081
    VIRIN: 211123-A-KQ181-448
    Filename: DOD_108851056
    Length: 00:09:40
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA Talks - Counseling, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    counsel
    negative
    FM 7-22
    SMA Talks
    ATP 6-22.1
    FM 6-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT