SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the U.S. Army. This month, our topic is on the importance of counseling. FM 6-22 states that developing our leaders is integral to the Army’s success and it is a leader’s responsibility to teach, counsel, coach and mentor subordinates.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 15:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|834081
|VIRIN:
|211123-A-KQ181-448
|Filename:
|DOD_108851056
|Length:
|00:09:40
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SMA Talks - Counseling, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
