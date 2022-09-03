Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC Transformation - 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. River Bruce 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    “Be ready for crisis before crisis emerges. Be ready for combat before combat begins,” says Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command.

    ACC is evolving its organizational structures, warfighting concept of operations, force presentation and generation models, and how it prepares its Airmen to ensure they are ready for a battlespace that is vastly different than what they have experienced over the past two decades.

    These transformations involve a new Wing organization that is optimized and ready to ‘max perform’ in crises and compete with peer adversaries. It also involves migrating to a sustainable, predictable, and capacity-based, readiness-generating force generation model. Finally, it involves transforming Airmen supporting operations, maintenance, and agile combat into a cohesive team ready to meet the nation’s call and have them execute wartime operations unlike ever before.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 13:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 834073
    VIRIN: 220309-F-GD886-118
    Filename: DOD_108850865
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Transformation - 2022, by SSgt River Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Mark Kelly
    Future Fighter Force
    NGAD
    Our world is changing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT