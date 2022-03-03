Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander, Col. Vincent B. Myers, and chief of ambulatory nursing, Maj. Jade Snader, visited Marshall Elementary School on Fort Campbell, March 3, to thank students for sharing books for pediatric patients at the hospital. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) teacher, Ms. Thomasa Ross said that there are many benefits of reading and this was one way for her students to share their love of reading with others.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 13:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834069
|VIRIN:
|220303-O-OT285-894
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108850824
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoDEA students share their love of reading with BACH, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
