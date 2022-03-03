Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoDEA students share their love of reading with BACH

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander, Col. Vincent B. Myers, and chief of ambulatory nursing, Maj. Jade Snader, visited Marshall Elementary School on Fort Campbell, March 3, to thank students for sharing books for pediatric patients at the hospital. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) teacher, Ms. Thomasa Ross said that there are many benefits of reading and this was one way for her students to share their love of reading with others.

