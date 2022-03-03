DoDEA students share their love of reading with BACH

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander, Col. Vincent B. Myers, and chief of ambulatory nursing, Maj. Jade Snader, visited Marshall Elementary School on Fort Campbell, March 3, to thank students for sharing books for pediatric patients at the hospital. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) teacher, Ms. Thomasa Ross said that there are many benefits of reading and this was one way for her students to share their love of reading with others.