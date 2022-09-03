Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's joint press availability with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss at the Department of State

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's joint press availability with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss at the Department of State.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 13:12
    Category: Briefings
    Location: DC, US

    Secretary of State
    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken
    UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss

