U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment Camp Pendleton, participate in a swimming competition during the Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 4, 2022. The Marine Corps Trials is an opportunity for recovering service members to demonstrate their achievements, and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834067
|VIRIN:
|220307-M-AH667-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108850784
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trials swimming competition B-Roll (2 of 2), by Cpl Benjamin Aulick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
