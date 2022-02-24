Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The First Female Navigators - Mary Kay "MK" Higgins

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rome Bowermaster, Matthew Hester and Airman 1st Class Kailey Viator

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Four of five videos featuring the first Air Force Female Navigators.

    In 1975, then-Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David C. Jones, announced the launch of a test program that would enable women to enter pilot and navigator training. In March of 1977 the first six women attended Undergraduate Navigator Training at Mather AFB, California. USAF Lt. Col "Retired" Mar Kay "MK" Higgins graduated from UNT on October 12, 1977 with the class of 78-01, becoming one of the first female navigators. (U.S. Air Force Video by Mr. Matthew Hester) (Courtesy Graphics by Mr. Todd Holly 502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    This video was created to celebrate overcoming gender and race barriers in the USAF exactly 45 years since the first female class of navigators began their training.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 12:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 834057
    VIRIN: 220309-F-F3224-1004
    PIN: 220006
    Filename: DOD_108850633
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    Navigators
    Mather Air Force Base
    Combat System Officer
    Sapphire Event
    Undergraduate Navigator Training
    452nd Flight Test Squadron

