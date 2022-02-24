The First Female Navigators - Mary Kay "MK" Higgins

Four of five videos featuring the first Air Force Female Navigators.
In 1975, then-Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David C. Jones, announced the launch of a test program that would enable women to enter pilot and navigator training. In March of 1977 the first six women attended Undergraduate Navigator Training at Mather AFB, California. USAF Lt. Col "Retired" Mar Kay "MK" Higgins graduated from UNT on October 12, 1977 with the class of 78-01, becoming one of the first female navigators. (U.S. Air Force Video by Mr. Matthew Hester) (Courtesy Graphics by Mr. Todd Holly 502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
This video was created to celebrate overcoming gender and race barriers in the USAF exactly 45 years since the first female class of navigators began their training.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 12:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|834057
|VIRIN:
|220309-F-F3224-1004
|PIN:
|220006
|Filename:
|DOD_108850633
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT