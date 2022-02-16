Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20220216 - VIC - AFN In Focus - CWST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    20220216 – B-roll of SETAF-AF conducting a Combat Water Survival Test with Interviews from Tactical Command Post NCOIC, SETAF-AF SFC Garrett Rhynalds and MAJ Carolyn Van Deventer Tactical Command Post, SETAF-AF.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 10:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 834039
    VIRIN: 220216-A-DR527-102
    Filename: DOD_108850444
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20220216 - VIC - AFN In Focus - CWST, by SPC Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Survival
    Soldier Skills
    Fitness
    Readiness Training
    adaptability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT