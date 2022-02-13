Army Reserve Soldiers compete in culinary competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the U.S. Army Reserve's 716th Quartermaster company competed in the Field Kitchen Category of the U.S. Army's Philip A. Connelly Competition Feb. 13. The Philip A. Connelly Program was established in 1968 to recognize excellence in Army Food Service. The program is named for the late Philip A. Connelly, former president of the International Food Service Executives Association.