Army Reserve Soldiers compete in culinary competition

Soldiers of the U.S. Army Reserve's 716th Quartermaster company competed in the Field Kitchen Category of the U.S. Army's Philip A. Connelly Competition Feb. 13. The Philip A. Connelly Program was established in 1968 to recognize excellence in Army Food Service. The program is named for the late Philip A. Connelly, former president of the International Food Service Executives Association.
