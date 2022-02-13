Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Soldiers compete in culinary competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Soldiers of the U.S. Army Reserve's 716th Quartermaster company competed in the Field Kitchen Category of the U.S. Army's Philip A. Connelly Competition Feb. 13. The Philip A. Connelly Program was established in 1968 to recognize excellence in Army Food Service. The program is named for the late Philip A. Connelly, former president of the International Food Service Executives Association.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834030
    VIRIN: 220213-A-VX676-015
    Filename: DOD_108850348
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: JERSEY CITY, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers compete in culinary competition, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    716th Quartermaster Company
    Army Reserve
    Philip A. Connelly
    Army Food Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT