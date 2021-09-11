Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aids to Navigation Team Baltimore replaces dayboards

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Baltimore replaces dayboards Wednesday, November 9, 2021 during routine maintenance. ANT Baltimore is responsible for servicing navigation aids in the Upper Chesapeake Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834025
    VIRIN: 211109-G-VP451-274
    Filename: DOD_108850318
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Aids to Navigation Team Baltimore replaces dayboards, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    ATON
    Aids to navigation
    ANT life

