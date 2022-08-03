HIMARS Download in Grafenwoehr Training Area

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HIMARS delivered to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 8, 2022. U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing APS-2 in preparation to support 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, part of the US Army XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, NC. The Soldiers will conduct training with the equipment at Grafenwoehr Training Area designed to build readiness and prepare for integration into NATO exercises.(US Army Video by SPC Garrison Waites)