    HIMARS Download in Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GERMANY

    03.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Garrison Waites 

    7th Army Training Command

    HIMARS delivered to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 8, 2022. U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing APS-2 in preparation to support 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, part of the US Army XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, NC. The Soldiers will conduct training with the equipment at Grafenwoehr Training Area designed to build readiness and prepare for integration into NATO exercises.(US Army Video by SPC Garrison Waites)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834020
    VIRIN: 220308-A-QE881-2001
    Filename: DOD_108850197
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    V Corps
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    Victory Corps
    europeansupport2022

