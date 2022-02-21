Reimagining what is possible drives innovation. And our engineers here at the Transatlantic Division are on the frontline of innovation for engineering solutions that support the steady state operations across the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 07:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834014
|VIRIN:
|220221-D-UY332-915
|Filename:
|DOD_108850071
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Engineers Week 2022 ~ USACE Transatlantic Division, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
