National Engineers Week 2022 ~ USACE Transatlantic Division

Reimagining what is possible drives innovation. And our engineers here at the Transatlantic Division are on the frontline of innovation for engineering solutions that support the steady state operations across the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations.