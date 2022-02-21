Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Engineers Week 2022 ~ USACE Transatlantic Division

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    Reimagining what is possible drives innovation. And our engineers here at the Transatlantic Division are on the frontline of innovation for engineering solutions that support the steady state operations across the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 07:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834014
    VIRIN: 220221-D-UY332-915
    Filename: DOD_108850071
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US 

    This work, National Engineers Week 2022 ~ USACE Transatlantic Division, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    engineer
    commercial
    EWeek
    National Engineers Week

